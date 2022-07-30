HBO Max cancels “The Cucu Chronicles” and ends children’s productions







Photo: Disclosure / HBO Max / Modern Popcorn

HBO Max canceled the comedy series “The Cucu Chronicles” (Gordita Chronicles) after one season. The attraction launched just over a month ago to positive reviews and a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is yet another victim of the changes resulting from WarnerMedia’s demise and the implementation of a new order by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The decision to cancel the attraction produced by stars Eva Langoria (“Dora and the Lost City”) and Zoe Saldana (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz (“One Day at a Time”) was taken as part of of a larger plan by the conglomerate for streaming, which will no longer invest in children’s programming with actors “in the immediate future”, according to a statement.

“Live-action children’s and family programming will not be part of our programming focus for the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close ‘The Cuckoo Chronicles’ on HBO Max.” company. “The series has won critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two executive producers, Eva Longoria (who also masterfully directed the pilot) and Zoe Saldaña, to bring Cucu’s journey to life. the screen. We thank them and the talented cast and crew for creating such a heartfelt and innovative show that has deeply connected with a very important demographic.”

Producers Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana also spoke about the cancellation.

“We are heartbroken by the major programming changes at HBO Max that will not allow our special show ‘The Cucu Chronicles’, hosted by LatinX comedy powerhouse Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, to have a 2nd season in its original home. As producers and storytellers who continually seek authentic and original stories that highlight the joy and talent of our community, we are so proud to have worked on this magical series,” the two stars said in a joint statement. “We continue to be impressed by the overwhelmingly positive critical response, along with our growing viewership numbers, which prove that viewers recognize the importance of this show’s existence and the crucial space it has filled for LatinX content in the media landscape.”

The two will now try to find a new place to continue the series, but redemptions of canceled attractions are even rarer when the cancellation happens on a streaming platform.

“The Cucu Chronicles” told the story of Dominican Republic immigrants trying to settle in Miami in the 1980s, following their father’s new job, a rising executive at an airline serving Florida and the Caribbean. Everything is narrated by the youngest daughter as a flashback to her childhood, in the style of open TV productions such as “The Wonder Years”, “Fresh Off the Boat”, “Everybody Hates Chris” and “The Goldbergs”.

But if the premise is known, the production makes up for the lack of innovation with engaging characters, especially the daughters, who discover the intricate world of school tribes – where everyone looks like Madonna, including the boys – when they move to the US.

Created by Claudia Forestieri (writer of “Selena: The Series”), the attraction features Juan Javier Cardenas (the Dante of “The Walking Dead”) and Diana Maria Riva (“Dial Amiga to Kill”) as parents, Savannah Nicole Ruiz (“Gentefied”) as her sister and newcomer Olivia Gonçalves as the Cucu/Gordita of the title.

The end of live-action children’s productions on HBO Max is one of many programming changes made by the team of CEO David Zaslav, who took over the helm of the conglomerate with the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery, completed last April.

The future of the platform itself is at stake, as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge HBO Max with Discovery+ into a new streaming service. At least, this was the justification given for the stoppage of the company’s Brazilian telenovela project.

But it is worth noting another important move by the conglomerate: the renewal of Casey Blois’ contract for another five years, which was closed last week. The deal keeps the executive in charge of HBO and HBO Max after two radical changes in the leadership of the media group, which four years ago was still called Time-Warner, became WarnerMedia for a brief period and is now Warner Bros. Discovery.