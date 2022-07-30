How Ragnar Became King in Vikings » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

vikings saw the great Ragnar Lothbrok go from farmer to legendary warrior, and at one point, he was also the king of Kattegat – and to get to that, he had to go through some battles and kill some enemies. Historical dramas have gained a lot of attention in recent years, and one of the most recent and successful TV series in this business is vikings, created by Michael Hirst. Over six seasons, vikings covered the early years of the Viking Age and saw its main characters go through various betrayals and battles, but they were also very successful, although this was often achieved through violent means.

vikings initially followed legendary Norse figure Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his travels and raids alongside his Viking brethren, all the way back to the beginning of the Viking Age (marked by the Lindisfarne raid, shown in Season 1). As the series progressed, vikings shifted its focus to Ragnar’s children – Björn, Ubbe, Hvitserk, Sigurd, and Ivar – and their own travels, with them taking over the lead of the series following Ragnar’s death in season four. final episode, and many of his accomplishments continued to be talked about in the series and among viewers.

When the public met Ragnar Lothbrok in vikings in season 1, he was a farmer who lived in Kattegat with his wife, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), and their children Gyda and Björn, and he was also a fearless warrior who dreamed of crossing the ocean to invade the west, as he was sure there had been. great riches on the other side of the world. Those plans collided with those of Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne), Earl of Kattegat at the time, and that was the beginning of Ragnar’s path to the throne of Kattegat.

Inside vikings season 1, Haraldson saw Ragnar as a threat due to his plans to invade uncharted lands and more, so he launched an attack on Ragnar’s farm. Although Ragnar fought to defend his home and family, he was badly injured, so he and his family fled and hid in Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgård) home. There, he learned that Haraldson had captured his brother Rollo (Clive Standen) and was torturing him for information, so Ragnar decided to challenge Haraldson to a duel. After a brief struggle, Ragnar killed Haraldson and became the new Earl of Kattegat. It didn’t take long for Ragnar to go from Earl to King of Kattegat, but the transition required even more battles and deaths. After initially being allies, Ragnar’s relationship with King Horik changed, and the latter began planning to kill Ragnar and his entire family.

Horik tried to recruit Floki to kill Ragnar, but first, he had to prove it to him by killing Torstein (Jefferson Hall). However, Floki was much smarter (and more loyal) than Horik and revealed the king’s plans for Ragnar, as did Siggy (Jessalyn Gilsig) after Horik tried to get her to kill Ragnar’s children. When Horik launched his attack on Kattegat and his plan to kill Ragnar and company, he learned that Floki had betrayed his plan and sided with Ragnar, and so Horik, his men, and his family (except his son) were killed, driving Ragnar to safety. take the title of King of Kattegat. As the ruler of Kattegat, Ragnar cared deeply for his people, was ambitious (which was not just for the benefit of himself and his family, but his people as well) and did not hesitate to fight all the battles that needed to be fought, while unlike other kings in vikings who stayed as far away from the battlefield as possible.