How to make two or more stops on Uber | multiple destinations

If you use the transport app frequently, it is important to know how to make two or more stops on Uber. The feature is very useful to look for more passengers or objects on the way. But, even if it seems simple, there are rules and details that every user should know.

When the function was released, it was only possible to add two stops on the route in addition to the pick-up location. After some time, the app started to allow adding up to 5 stops beyond the starting point. At each stop, the waiting time is 3 minutes. If this limit is not respected, the application will charge an additional fee.

Does the value change according to the stops?

Yes, Uber adjusts the final value according to the number of stops. This is done based on the total distance and time of the race. Although the app passes a proportional amount to drivers, including waiting time fees, many prefer to avoid rides with many stops.

After all, when the user adds a stop from point A to point B, the price charged is usually lower than for individual rides on the same route. Therefore, even if drivers are paid what they are due, it is more advantageous for them to make single runs than with many stops.

When is it possible to add stops?

The passenger can use the feature at any time: on request; after the driver accepts the ride; and after entering the vehicle. The route update is automatic. Despite this, it is recommended that the driver be notified of the change.

How to add stops on Uber

1. To make two or more stops on Uber (Android l iOS), access the ride screen and swipe up on the information tab. To the right of the location, click on the “Add or change” command;

To make two or more stops on Uber, access the ride information screen (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

2. Click on the “+” icon and, in the indicated field, add a stop. Through the three-dash button, you can adjust the order of the stops and, with the “X”, remove the ones you want.

You can change the order of the stops and remove the ones you want (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

If you choose to share the value of the ride with your friends through the app, the calculation will consider the final price, with all stops and any waiting time fees. If each one wants to pay for a journey, it is best to split it manually.