How to put two pictures on WhatsApp profile

Step 2. Then, note that at the top of the screen some ready-made collage models will appear, so drag your finger to the side to view the assembly options. Remember that the WhatsApp profile picture has a square format. Therefore, it is worth choosing a model in these dimensions so that the framing is correct in the messenger. Then, after selecting an option, go to “Next”. In the editing tool, tap on one of the photos to adjust the image;

Step 3. Touch the green part that appears on the screen and drag the image vertically or horizontally to make the adjustment. Then, go to “Borders”, if you want to thin or thicken the frame of the montage;

Step 4. Now, drag the white ball towards the left (to thin) or towards the right (to thicken) the edge. After editing the image, press the arrow icon. After that, tap on “Save”; Continues after advertising

Step 5. Tap “Save” again to save the image to your device. Now, open WhatsApp and, on the home screen, tap on the three dots located at the top of the screen;

Step 6. Then go to “Settings”. Once that’s done, tap on your current profile picture;

Step 7. Press again on your profile picture and go to “Gallery”;

Step 8. Select the folder where the montage is located and then click on the image you want to place in the WhatsApp profile. Once this is done, tap “OK” to complete the action.

Ready! Take advantage of the tutorial tips to put two profile pictures on WhatsApp.

