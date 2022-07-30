How to Read the Internet Speed ​​Test and Assess Your Connection | technoblog

technoblog Learn to read an internet speed test

To read the internet speed test, anyone can make use of websites and apps. However, we cannot always fully understand what it all means. Does the service offered really follow the agreement? Does your internet reach the desired numbers? That’s why we’ve put together some valuable information on the subject.

Why test the connection?

First of all, it is important to understand the reason for performing this test. It may be necessary in situations where you need stability on your network, for example. Maybe you want to live stream through channels like YouTube, Twitch or Instagram. Maybe you want to enjoy your online games with friends.

The information is also valuable if you want to know if you’re really getting what you’re paying for. Understanding the internet speed test is an important step when charging your ISP for full service.

Test your internet speed

First, use a meter to perform the test. Thus, you will be able to check in real time the level of download and upload, as well as other relevant data.

Remember to leave only your computer connected to the modem, because if you are using consoles, smartphones and other devices, the result can be changed. If possible, connect an Ethernet cable to your PC. This ensures a more stable connection without the common Wi-Fi drops.

Understand the terms of the speed test

As soon as you complete the verification, some information ends up popping up. The name of your operator, the type of connection and the system used are some of them, but there are four points that are extremely important when doing an internet speed test. Check out:

Ping is used to measure latency in communication between two networks. Its name is an abbreviation for Packet Internet Groper. It is a utility that uses the ICMP protocol.

In short: it can determine the time it takes data to travel between two peripherals or across the entire internet. The lower it is, the better, because the information will arrive in less time from one platform to another.

Speaking of the time it takes for information to get from one point to another, Jitter works as a numerical way to express the delay in delivering this data. That is, the higher it is, the more impact it will have on the video and audio transmission, affecting the quality.

Very important for users, this number tends to be one of the most sought after when understanding an internet speed test.

The download rate is a representation of the amount of data that can be downloaded per second. So the higher this number, the faster your network connection.

The “Peak” that appears in the scan is the maximum that can be reached at that moment, while the “Average” is your default internet speed.

We can treat uploading as the opposite of downloading. This number represents the rate of data per second you can send. Just like its counterpart, the bigger it is, the better the connection. The “Peak” and “Average” work in the same way as the previous point.

Why is the upload speed slower than the download speed?

Don’t worry, this is normal. The fact is that the connections used on the internet were made to give priority to the download, as users do not need to upload data as much as download it. The service offered by providers focuses much more on this context.

With that in mind, operators end up saving at one point to deliver a greater amount at another.