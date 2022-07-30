I may consider resigning, but not now, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis has said the time may come when he needs to consider the possibility of stepping down as head of the Catholic Church – and that he would do so if his health prevents him from serving the position he needs to. But it’s not something he’s thinking about right now, he said.

“The door (to resignation) is open – it’s a normal option. But until today I haven’t knocked on that door. I didn’t feel the need to think about that possibility. respect,” he said.

The comments came at the end of a trip to Canada, in which he apologized to indigenous people for the Church’s role in former schools whose function was to assimilate indigenous peoples and destroy their native cultures and languages.

It was an extensive and tiring programming trip.

Francis, 85, reinforced that he intends to continue with his duties – and said he will be guided by God with regard to resignation, in the event that it happens.

“It’s not a catastrophe to change popes, it’s not a taboo,” he told reporters, sitting in a wheelchair on the papal plane returning from Canada to Rome.

In recent months, Francisco has suffered from a knee problem that has impacted his mobility. He spent much of the Canadian tour in a wheelchair.

But he had reinforced that he does not have more serious health problems, although he recognizes the limitations imposed by age.

“This trip was intense,” he told reporters. “I don’t think I can continue to travel at the same pace as I used to, at my age, with the limitations of this knee. Either I save a little to continue serving the Church, or I need to start considering the possibility of leaving.”

The pope – whose predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned in 2013 – also said he intended to visit Ukraine, but would seek advice from his doctors first.

On his visit to Canada, the focus was on apologizing to the native peoples.

The pope was more engaged when he interacted with the local population – in particular survivors of abuse at Catholic schools.

But there were times when, during the more formal moments of the trip, such as political meetings, his tiredness became more evident.

In the conversation with journalists during the return trip, he was encouraged by criticizing the so-called “traditionalists” within the Catholic Church – which, by the way, would be the ones who would most celebrate a change of pope.

“A Church that does not evolve is a Church that goes backwards,” Francis said. “A lot of people consider themselves traditionalists, but no, they just go backwards. That’s a sin.”

“Tradition is the living faith in the dead, but your attitude is the dead faith of the living. It’s important to understand the role of a tradition – a musician said that tradition is the guarantee of the future, it’s not a museum piece.”

