Images show death of Strange’s sister in deleted scene

As we well know, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it’s another superhero movie that ended up suffering too much with the scissors. The film has several deleted scenes that may never see the light of day.

Constantly, during these last few months, members of the production, such as actors, director, producers and screenwriter, have recounted some deleted or modified scenes during the production of the film, leaving a taste of wanting more in the mouths of fans.

A scene that is even mentioned in the film, however, is not shown, is the scene of the sad death of Doctor Strange’s younger sister, Donna Strange.

As in the comics, the character drowns (and from hypothermia, in the case of the MCU) and Strange is unable to save her, thus spending years and years blaming himself for the death of his younger sister, who was very close to him.

And now concept artist Darrell Warner has taken to Instagram to share official concept art of this scene, showing the younger Strange and his sister Donna:

The artist also revealed that the idea for the scene came from Scott Derrickson, director of the first film, who would also direct the second, but was discarded with the arrival of Sam Raimi in the direction and the script rewritten by Michael Waldron.

It is worth remembering that the scene was already filmed for the first film of the hero, however, it ended up being deleted from the final version of the film. Possibly Scott Derrickson would leave this scene for the second film.

Check out the film's synopsis: "Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

