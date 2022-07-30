Insider Says Ben Affleck Will Replace Michael Keaton In ‘Aquaman 2’

Due to recent photos, it has been confirmed that Ben Affleck (‘Argo’) would return to play Batman in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘, and apparently the reason is directly linked to Michael Keaton (‘Birdman’).

The well-known insider Grace Randolph had already said in March, when ‘Aquaman 2‘ swapped its debut sequel with ‘The Flash‘, that the film James Wan would need to delete a scene where Arthur Curry would interact with Batman from Michael Keatonas this version of the Batman would only become part of the DCEU after the scarlet speedster movie.

However, it seems that the sequel with Batman in the new Aquaman movie will be kept, but with Ben Affleck being the Batman instead of Michael Keaton, as pointed out by the renowned insider KC Walsh.

Directed by James Wan‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

