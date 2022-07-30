Instagram did what everyone expected: it went back on its ‘TikTokization’ – 07/29/2022

After criticism from many of its users, Instagram decided to go back on its change process. Contrary to what was happening, the social network must end the tests made with the display of videos and photos that opened in full screen, in addition to displaying fewer publications from those you do not follow.

Despite the complaints, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said he was “proud” to have risked major updates to the app. “If we don’t fail from time to time, it means we’re not thinking big or bold enough,” he said in an interview with the Platformer newsletter, which specializes in covering Silicon Valley, the region in the United States where technology giants have seats.

“But we sure need to take a step back and regroup. [Quando] We learned a lot, so we came back with some new idea or iteration. Let’s work on it,” added Mosseri.

According to the executive, the decision to bar the new formats was not just a frustration of more resistant patrons. Instagram’s own internal numbers pointed to a greater degree of dissatisfaction among Internet users. The executive did not elaborate further on this finding.

The Instagram controversies

Instagram is of North American origin and belongs to Meta, the company also responsible for Facebook and WhatsApp. Established for years as the world’s leading photo social network, the app has been trying to take new directions, investing more in videos and being accused of trying to follow the successful trail set by the Chinese app TikTok — copying some of the most popular features, according to experts. critics.

Among those who complained about these changes are two big names on the social network: businesswomen and influencers Kylie Jenner (361 million followers on Instagram; the second most followed person) and Kim Kardashian (326 million). Last Monday (25), they published memes that asked Instagram to go back to the way it was.

“Do Instagram Instagram again. (stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pics of my friends). Honestly everyone,” the two shared.

Going back, but not so much

People now see more videos on Instagram, and that was even before the rise of TikTok, Mosseri indicated in the interview. The problem is not the videos themselves, he says, but changes in the design of the social network. It is this question that they intend to rework.

In addition, Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, has already made it clear that the algorithm’s tendency to indicate posts from people you don’t follow is here to stay.

This week, he said that today, 15% of the posts that appear when you’re on Facebook are recommendations, coming from pages and people you don’t follow — and that, on Instagram, that percentage is “even higher.”

The company’s plan is that, by the end of 2023, this volume will be around 30% in both networks.

Therefore, the reduction of recommendations on Instagram is temporary, until the company is able to make these suggestions more personalized. Mosseri did not make it clear how long this process should take.

“When you discover something in your feed that you haven’t followed before, it must be at a high level. It must be just great,” he explained.

“You have to be amazed to see it. And I don’t think that’s happening enough right now. So we need to take a step back, in terms of percentage of recommendations in the feed, improve recommendations, and when and if we can, we can to grow them again. I am confident that we will be able to”, added the executive.