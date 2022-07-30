Instagram gives up on ‘imitating’ Tik-Tok

Instagram has stalled plans to show full-screen videos on users’ timelines, as it does on TikTok. A test of the new interface has been running with some users since May, but it will stop in a few weeks. The main Instagram screen will also have fewer recommended posts, that is, those from profiles that are not followed by users.

The move comes after the photo-sharing app from Meta, which owns the platform and Facebook, became the target of a series of criticisms.

“Make Instagram Instagram again (stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see pictures of my friends),” the influencer wrote on Monday 25th. Kylie Jennerthe beauty industry mogul who has the third largest number of followers on the network.

Statements about the new guidelines were made by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.

“I’m glad we took the risk — if we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” the exec said of testing the timeline with full-screen videos. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup,” he added.

The new interface and recommended posts were intended to capture people’s attention to the photo-sharing app with a look similar to Bytedance’s TikTok, one of its main competitors.