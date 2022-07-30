Instagram gives up on making TikTok-like changes; understand

After announcing some tests on the interface, with changes that would make the application more similar to the TikTokO Instagram decided to go back on the decision. The platform’s CEO, Adam Mosserispoke on the subject this Thursday (28).

in an interview with Casey Newton, Mosseri said the changes would be put on hold. The idea was to leave the homepage with full-screen videos, as in the other application. But, according to the businessman, internal data shows that users were not very favorable to the changes; and engagement was not increasing despite the clear trend towards video consumption.

“I’m glad we took the risk – if we don’t fail once in a while, it means we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” said the CEO. “We definitely need to take a step back and regroup. [Quando] we learned a lot, we came back with some kind of new idea or iteration. So let’s work on that,” she said.

The executive’s statement follows the statement made by him last Tuesday (26). In a video posted on his social media, Adam Mosseri reassured the public, saying that Instagram will keep the photos – but that, over time, users will increase their consumption of videos on their own.

The CEO also confirmed that Instagram will show fewer recommendations on the feed, and more content from accounts users follow. “If you’re seeing things in your feed that are recommendations that you’re not interested in, it means we’re doing a bad job at rankings, and we need to improve,” he confessed.

See the full video:

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

Personalities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticize the tests on Instagram: “Stop trying to be TikTok”

Influencers as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian shared, this week, criticism of the changes on Instagram.

The two published, in their stories, messages that read: “Make Instagram be Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends. Sincerely, everyone.”

Photos: Playback/Instagram

The original author of the publication shared by influencers, Tati Bruening, created a petition to criticize the platform’s recent decisions. The petition gathered more than 150,000 virtual signatures.

Demonstrations like these may have been the motivation behind the app executives’ withdrawal. However, Instagram is likely to continue to focus on videos.