Instagram gives up showing videos in full screen, like TikTok







After a week of complaints from users, Instagram announced a pause on plans to show full-screen videos in the app’s feed, like TikTok. The main Instagram screen will also have fewer recommended posts from profiles that are not followed by users.

The complaints gained greater repercussion after the sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner published a viral image that asked the platform to stop trying to look like the Chinese app.

“Make Instagram be Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends.”

The post even had a link to an online petition with a series of claims to Instagram. The movement received about 230,000 signatures.

Despite the pause, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said that videos have become increasingly relevant on the app and that people are spending more time watching Reels on Facebook and Instagram.

“I’m glad we took the risk. If we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Mosseri told The Verge. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. When we learn a lot, we come back with some kind of new idea. So let’s work on that.”



