Instagram halts testing – 7/28/2022 – #Hashtag

This week Instagram was the target of a large volume of complaints on all networks about tests it has been doing on the platform. This Thursday (28), Meta announced that it is temporarily decreasing the number of recommendations from strangers in Feed and pausing the full-screen test in the app worldwide – typical features of TikTok. The platform says it made this decision after listening to users.

The new features were another response to the “neighbor app”, whose growth in recent years has been accompanied by an offensive by Mark Zuckerberg to not lose users to the Chinese rival.

The debate that led to this decision gained greater projection when celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner joined the protests, sharing an image on their networks that went viral, calling for the application to return to its essence: the delivery of photos and content of known people.

Instagram claimed that there has been a 30% increase in the time people spend watching Reels on Facebook and Instagram, one of the reasons it continues to make changes to the algorithm.

On Tuesday (26), Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, had already positioned himself in a publication, emphasizing that the audiovisual format is a trend. “If you’re seeing recommendations in your Feed that don’t interest you, it means we’re doing a bad job ranking and need to improve,” he said.

The greater focus on content in this format, according to Mosseri, shows that Instagram today is a different platform from when it was launched and has evolved over time, bringing several possibilities.

To the #Hashtag, Instagram also said it understands that the changes require the audience to adapt, but it is necessary to evolve as the world changes.