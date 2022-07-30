Internship in the technology area with grants of R$ 4,000; Check requirements and how to apply

If you’re looking for a well-paid internship, you’ve come to the right place. That’s because QI Tech has several opportunities for interns to gain a place in the job market. One of the points that draw the most attention is the value of the grant of up to R$ 4 thousand.

The areas covered in the selection process are: Commercial, Marketing, Finance, Treasury and Technology. Students selected for the company’s staff will be able to carry out the activities in a hybrid way, that is, part of the work will be done in person and another remotely, in the home office mode. The face-to-face work will focus on units spread across some cities in São Paulo.

First of all, know that QI Tech is a company whose field of activity is the provision of financial services to offer agility through its own technological platform. This means that it is a company focused on innovation and development.

To apply for internship vacancies, the student must be duly enrolled in a higher education course in the cities of Pinheiros (SP) or São Paulo (capital of SP).

“Working at QI was a turning point in my career. Here I found a united and engaged team, which patiently accepted my doubts and introduced me to a new level of software quality”, said Pedro Reichow, BackEnd developer at the company, in a statement to QI.

The grant offered by QI Tech is R$ 4 thousand per month for each intern. However, the benefits are many and include:

– Porto Seguro national medical agreement

– IQ Race;

– BBQ IQ;

– Referral bonus;

– Fruits in the office;

– Transportation vouchers;

– Breakfast;

– Drinks at will;

– Cashew of R$ 1,450.00 (VA/VR/Culture);

– Porto Seguro national dental agreement;

– Pastry farm.

What do I need to apply for one of the vacancies?

In addition to being a graduate student, the candidate must:

– Proficiency in intermediate or advanced English;

– Have intermediate knowledge of Excel;

– Course completion must occur from December 2023.

“We are looking for people who want to be part of the transformation, generate impact, breathe innovation and run at the same speed that technology has transformed the world,” the company said in an official statement.

How to apply for the selection process?

Are you interested or interested in participating in the selection process for an internship at QI Tech, so see how you can apply.

Simply access the QI Internship Program 2022 website at www.ciadeestagios.com.br/vagas/qitechbut keep in mind the prerequisites stated above.