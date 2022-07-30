iPhones will be able to communicate with Starlink satellites

It is not today that rumors indicate that iPhones will be able to perform satellite communication in the future. Apple would already be testing the technology and it would be used specifically for emergency purposes, at least initially.

However, if plans SpaceX come true, the satellites starlink can be used by both iPhone and smartphone owners android.

Is that the company submitted a registration to the Federal Communications Commission (Federal Communications Commissionor FCC), in the United States, revealing the intention to negotiate a frequency to be used by mobile devices — a file that was recently discovered by the site PCMag.

Currently, it is worth remembering, Starlink satellites cannot be used for this purpose, but SpaceX intends to use the 2GHz frequency, with the help of a small mobile device and new modules attached to the satellites, so that their signal is less affected by the obstruction of objects.

Another point worth mentioning is that SpaceX has promised that its service for mobile devices will be able to provide connectivity with latency below 50 milliseconds, which would be almost imperceptible by consumers – especially referring to Americans.

Still, it is possible that Apple and SpaceX will work together to advance the project to enable iPhones to communicate with satellites. As Apple is unlikely to develop its own structure, the company will be able to leverage the existing one in Elon Musk’s company.

However, it is worth mentioning that other companies may also compete with SpaceX for this post – such as OneWeb and the amazon.

via Pplware