Iran amputates fingers of man convicted of robbery, says NGO | World

A man convicted of theft had his fingers amputated by a guillotine in Iran, Amnesty International said on Friday, calling the act an “indescribably cruel punishment”.

Pouya Torabi, 30, was taken urgently to a hospital after his fingers were cut on July 27, in the presence of several staff and a doctor at Evin penitentiary in Tehran, according to the NGO.

On May 31, Iranian authorities also amputated the fingers of another convict, Sayed Barat Hosseini, without anesthesia, according to Amnesty.

“Amputation is judicially enforced torture and therefore a crime under international law. All those who participated in the ordering and execution of these corporal punishments must be prosecuted,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and the north of Africa.

Penalties for amputation in Iran entail cutting off four fingers from the right hand, under the Iranian Penal Code.

The Abdorrahman Boroumand Center says Iranian authorities have amputated the fingers of at least 131 men since January 2000.

