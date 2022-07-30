Is Galaxy A73 waterproof? Check out our test – All in Technology

Unlike other products in its price range, the Samsung Galaxy A73 features a waterproof and dustproof construction. Equipped with IP67 certification, it promises to be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. But does this work in practice? Find out below in a practice test!

As we see in the video, the Galaxy A73 survived for 20 minutes submerged in a pot of fresh water. However, although it was successful in this test, it is worth remembering that the manufacturer does not guarantee protection in cases of salt water or submersion in other types of liquids.

With a great cost-benefit set, the Galaxy A73 brings many other highlights in addition to its protection against water. For example, it has a 6.7″ Super AMOLED FHD+ display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, its hardware pleases with a Snapdragon 778G chip alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Main features: