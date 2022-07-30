Is it possible to change a 4G cell phone so that it takes 5G?

The implementation of 5G “puro” arrived in three new Brazilian capitals this Friday, 29th. They are: Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS) and João Pessoa (PB). Until then, only the city of Brasília had started the operations of the new technology in the country.

Read more: 5G connection: new cell phones enter the list and 71 devices already accept the technology in Brazil

One of the advantages of this new technology is that it allows you to download files 20 times faster compared to the current 4G. In addition, the fifth generation internet makes the connection more stable due to its low latency, reaching the level of those who use a fixed connection.

The downside is that most Brazilians still have a cell phone with only 4G support. The fact has raised doubts about the possibility of making a kind of upgrade to the device so that it starts to “pick up” the new signal. But is this possible? Find out below!

Can you improve a 4G cell phone for it to run 5G?

Unfortunately not! To run “pure” 5G, cell phones need to have this technology built into the device. It integrates the device’s hardware, which cannot be changed or upgraded without having to buy a new phone.

That is, 5G devices already leave the factory with updated hardware to take advantage of the new type of signal.

This is what explains the information systems professor at ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing), Carlos Rafael. According to him, it is also not possible to try to change the operator chip. “You can’t take a 4G phone and make it go fast like 5G allows. The only way is with another device”, he reinforces.

With the arrival of 5G, will cell phone replacement be mandatory?

Not. That’s because 4G cell phones will continue to work normally even when 5G is in operation across the country. The only difference is that users with 4G cell phones will not be able to enjoy the benefits of 5G.

Regarding the exchange, the teacher advises the person to analyze their needs. “If you use a lot of data, work on the street, need a high transfer rate and know you’re going to be somewhere with nice 5G coverage, then yes, you’re going to have a gain,” he said.

Also, if the person lives in a region where 4G is very unstable, it may be beneficial to switch to 5G when it becomes available.