Is this the end of the crypto bear market? “Worse is over”, says manager; See what to do now – Money Times

The world crypto does not live its best moment. O Bitcoin, for example, accumulates a fall of 50% in the year. Others crypto assets also dropped. What to do now?

In the second episode of the Cryptoverse Podcast – series of Market Makers focused on the crypto asset market – produced by Thiago Salomão and Renato Santiago in partnership with empiricus (controller of Money Times), Ilan Solot, from venture capital Tagus Capital, together with Narriman França, analyst crypto assets gives empiricusexplain cHow to generate value in the midst of this bear market of cryptocurrencies.

Light at the end of the tunnel?

For him, the worst of the crypto market is over. There have already been forced liquidations like Three Arrows Capital and Celsius, and now it’s time for reconstruction.

Solot says that, first and foremost, an investor needs a very high risk appetite – in addition to a tolerance for volatility.

Also, for those looking to venture into so-called “low caps” – low market cap cryptocurrencies – he needs to know that he will not hit the bottom of the price.

“Secondly, it is necessary to study the project. If you think it has the possibility of being part of the crypto future when the bear market ends, then you buy it,” he says.

“The fact of [um criptoativo] having dropped is not reason enough to buy. It usually fell for some reason”, he warns.

How to choose a crypto asset?

Solot says that when it comes to an equity mindset, the analysis is not that different from the traditional market. However, the nuance is in the world of tokens.

As you say, there are businesses like OpenSea or Consensys that don’t have tokens.

“As soon as there is a token of its own, it is necessary to think about what type of token is involved in the system”, he continues.

There are also hybrid models, such as Binancewhich have equities and a utility token.

“There is the third part. Perhaps more complicated for traditional investors than Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). It is a parallel world of governance.”

França comments that the issue that is most taken into account by his team is to find out what use the token can provide to the protocol.

Types of crypto assets and tokens

Ilan Solot clarifies types of tokens that exist on the market. There are protocol crypto assets such as Aave, Uniswap that govern the protocol.

The first and second layer tokens that make the blockchains rotate and others like stablecoins it’s the non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“I like to think of four value-adding properties: utility, collateral, governance and ‘cash flow’. Each of them adds value.”

For utility, Solot gives the example of ether which serves to pay fees on the network Ethereum (ETH) and use the applications built in there.

In terms of collateral, he explains that it would be the possibility to use it for such a purpose. Governance can be seen as the power of holders to somewhat direct the protocol.

“And Cashflow. Many of the tokens give you direct cash flow, almost dividends. Perhaps the most famous example is the Curve DAO (CRV). Whoever stakes the token in the protocol is entitled to 50% of the protocol’s profit, which is paid in stablecoins”, he explains.

Narriman França recalls that all this information can be obtained through the project’s whitepaper, the official documentation.

“The whitepaper is your crypto bull. Every time you analyze a crypto asset, the first step is to understand the design. What is its purpose, how does it intend to do this, if it will have a token and how the whole mechanism behind the token works”, he explains.

Real world applicability

For the guest, the market is really still quite circular, but that’s changing a lot.

There are charities using crypto, as well as services like video games and music like Snoop Dogg’s NFT album, Solot cites.

“It is at a very early stage. Football teams already want to use NFT and Fan Tokens as forms of interaction. It’s a process,” he says.

For France, we are in a phase of consolidating the infrastructure. For her, it is a necessary phase to accelerate adoption.

“The main barrier we have today in crypto is primarily the user experience,” he says.

