Issue #756 to #760: Codevasf, Lula x Bolsonaro in the post-conventions, Europe tired of war, no to authoritarianism, and the new evidence on the origin of the coronavirus | The subject

#756: Codevasf case – where and who it catches



The discovery by the Federal Police of a money laundering and embezzlement scheme at the Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco and Parnaíba sheds light on at least three issues. First, changes promoted in the state-owned company under the Bolsonaro government to increase its area of ​​operation and change the nature of the services provided, with an emphasis on paving works. Then, the control that Centrão politicians began to exercise there. Finally, the multiplication of resources from the Secret Budget destined for the company. In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, journalist Maria Cristina Fernandes details the investigations, at the moment focused on the contractor Construservice – defrauding bidding processes, she became ubiquitous in Codevasf contracts in Maranhão. The special reporter for Valor Econômico, also a commentator for CBN radio, observes that the scandal hits the main support axis of Jair Bolsonaro: the president of the Chamber. Arthur Lira (PP-AL), assesses the journalist, sees his ability to deliver everything he promised to allies in the House compromised. And to act as a “conflict mediator” in the most recent crisis armed by the President of the Republic, by lying about electronic voting machines in front of the international community.

#757: Lula vs Bolsonaro – post-convention phase

In contrast to the quasi-protocol ceremony held by the PT three days earlier in São Paulo, the PL promoted a mega-event at Maracanãzinho to formalize the candidacy of the current president of the Republic. In his speech, Jair Bolsonaro clearly targeted three groups, says political scientist Felipe Nunes, director of Quaest Pesquisa e Consultoria: “military, evangelicals and agro”. The bet on the core of its supporter base has an explanation: “Rational election is bad for the president”, observes the professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. “He depends on one that is emotional.” In the conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Felipe draws attention to the peculiarity of the dispute between a president and a former occupant of the position – first and second places, respectively, in a position that has been stable for a long time. “Basically, the voter will decide who he is going to give a new chance to,” he says.. For this reason, Felipe explains, “fear, worthiness and rejection” are important voters’ feelings to monitor. In the opinion of the political scientist, It will be necessary to wait until mid-August, at least, to measure how much benefit Bolsonaro will be able to extract from the new value of the Aid Brazil (R$ 600) and other measures that aim to win the vote of the poorest, today predominantly with Lula.

#758: Europe tired of war

In the region’s largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the vertiginous increase in energy prices will be passed on to the consumer. The difficulty of countries in the bloc to reach an (optional) goal of reducing natural gas consumption exposes the lack of consensus on how to deal with Russia., the main supplier, five months after the invasion of Ukraine. To analyze this situation and the perspectives of the conflict, Renata Lo Prete welcomes Tanguy Baghdadi, professor of International Relations at Universidade Veiga de Almeida and founder of the Petit Journal podcast. “When Germany makes a move like this, it gives other governments the password to admit that they are not able to afford the consequences of the war”he claims. Tanguy also addresses the uncertainties surrounding the agreement brokered by Turkey to release grain held in Ukraine. – the day after the announcement, the Russians bombed the port of Odessa.

#759: No to authoritarianism – in 1977 and today

Forty-five years after the “Letter to Brazilians”, a document with the same spirit, also born at the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo, reacts to the erosion of hard-won conquests and the coup attacks by the President of the Republic. To compare the two initiatives and the conjuncture that produced them, Renata Lo Prete receives two signatories of the piece that began to circulate this Tuesday, with the participation of businessmen, intellectuals, artists and almost a dozen former Supreme Ministers. Criminal lawyer José Carlos Dias, who was Minister of Justice and currently chairs the Arns Commission, speaks with the experience of someone who played a decisive role in the articulation of the original letter.. He describes it as “a report” of the military dictatorship, which contributed to galvanizing civil society and exposing the regime’s arbitrariness. “Today, at 83, I feel obliged to continue in this fight”, he says, excited. Conrado Hübner Mendes, professor of Constitutional Law at USP, also participates in the episode. it highlights the rapid expansion of the new document beyond the borders of the legal community, which he attributes to the seriousness of the moment. “It’s getting late,” he assesses. And “the alarm, sounding too loud”.

#760: Origin of the coronavirus – new evidence

Two studies recently published in the journal “Science” reinforce the hypothesis that a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan was the ground zero of the disease that has killed more than 6 million people since the end of 2019. The part of the establishment in which the scientists found SarsCov2 is precisely the one “where live wild animals were sold”, explains TV Globo reporter Álvaro Pereira Júnior, indicating the probability that the virus actually “jumped” from one of these species to another. humans. Director of three Globoplay documentaries about the pandemic, it is he who presents, in this episode, the main conclusions of the two studies, in addition to point out unknowns that remain. One of them is what exactly the intermediate animal would have been. Another, the “prehistory” of the disease: researchers “know what happened in the market forward, but not in the market backwards”, summarizes Álvaro. Therefore, although weakened, the possibility of a “leakage” of the virus from a laboratory located a few miles from the market has not yet been completely ruled out. Virologist Gúbio Soares, from the Federal University of Bahia, also participates, highlighting the SarsCov2’s high ability to evade our immune system.