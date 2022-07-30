James Gunn Promises Bigger, More Emotional Film

The director James Gunn said that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be greater than the first two in every way. Gunn also warned of an even more emotional film.

“This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies”said Gunn to THR. “And it’s a longer movie than the other two movies – it’s bigger in every way.”

The actress Karen Gillianwho plays Nebulous in the MCU, also spoke about the emotional charge of the third film. “There was, of course, a lot of fun in the movie and we see fun sequences where the emotion isn’t as heavy, but there are scenes where the emotion is greater than ever in the Guardians’ world. It was hard to get past some of them.”, he said. She goes on to promise an epic feature: “It definitely feels the most epic. It’s complex, and the characters are having to deal with it. It’s very emotional for all of them. And we’re also dealing with the fact that this is the end of a kind of era, and so there’s a lot of emotion.”

A preview of the film was shown for the first time on Saturday (23) of San Diego Comic Conin Hall H, and according to the audience in attendance, key highlights include a baby Rocket and the first appearance of Will Poulter like Adam Warlock. Check out the full description here.

The feature will feature the return of the central team formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debut in May 5, 2023. Before, however, the heroes will appear in a Christmas special, which also gained news in San Diego.

