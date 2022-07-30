James Gunn Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is completely different: “Much more emotional”

James GunnFranchise DirectorGuardians of the Galaxy‘, left fans curious, after a recent interview, by stating that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ It is “something completely different”.

The filmmaker confirmed that this will be the last film with the original Guardians crew, and left some teases for fans.

“This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies. And it’s a longer movie than the other two movies – it’s bigger in every way.”said Gunn.

Regarding the filming, he continued: “It was really comfortable, actually… I’m very familiar with the actors, so I know what they have to do. They’ve gotten better at their jobs so I don’t have to hit them so hard.”.

“In many ways it was very easy – it’s very natural for me. I get it. But I’m also really pushing myself and trying to create something completely different than what came before, but that also honors what came before.”concludes.

With James Gunn in the direction, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

The new film will feature Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior and Will Poulter.

