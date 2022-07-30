Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hire a ceremony to organize a lavish wedding party – 07/30/2022

07/30/2022 | 08:10





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may even have surprised fans with the quick and intimate wedding in Las Vegas, USA, on July 16 this year. However, don’t think the story ends there. According to Page Six, now, the couple intends to throw a huge party and has even hired a ceremonial.

Star event planner Colin Cowie was chosen to organize the event at the actor’s Riceboro, Georgia estate. The professional is famous in the business for having been responsible for the luxury parties of Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Michael Jordan and Nicole Kidman, with exorbitant budgets that can go up to 25 million dollars, about 130 million reais.

Also according to the vehicle, the lovebirds intend for the celebration to last several days and have a guest list filled with celebrities, such as Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel.