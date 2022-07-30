John Krasinski evades the question about the future of his Reed Richards in the MCU

The actor is running away from questions about the film…

After interpreting one of the versions of Reed Richardsbetter known as the Mr. fantasticin Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe actor John Krasinski been running away from questions about his character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reason for such commotion is precisely the long-awaited film by Fantastic Fourwhich is scheduled to debut in 2024.

In an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Krasinski commented on some rumors about the possible return of his Reed Richards to the Quartet film. Following the fun style of the conversation, the actor dodged Fallon’s questions about the film.

Despite the joking tone, John said that “they [a Marvel] don’t tell you anything”to which the interviewer completed with a “not until moments before you start filming”. The actor just replied with a “exactly”.

During the interview, Fallon also commented on speculation that the actress Emily Bluntwho is also Krasinski’s wife, could be Sue Storm at the MCU. The actor evaded the issue again, joking that he had been hit by a “marvel dart” before revealing confidential information.

With the actor’s assertions during the Jimmy Fallon interview, it’s likely that either Krasinski doesn’t really know anything and isn’t involved with the film, or he’s taking a similar stance to Andrew Garfield with Spider-Man: No Return Home.

It is worth mentioning that there is no concrete information about the cast of Fantastic Four and the film still doesn’t have a confirmed director. So far, the possible return of John Krasinski to the MCU is nothing but speculations.

Also remembering that in September the D23an important event of the disney where more information about the Quartet’s feature can be revealed.

Fantastic Four debut in November 8, 2024 at the movies.

