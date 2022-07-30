Justice accepts MP’s request and determines that R$ 242,000 bail paid by defender Renan be destined for the victim’s family | Paraiba Valley and Region

The decision is by Judge Simone Rodrigues Valle, of the 1st Criminal Court of Bragança Paulista, and is this Friday (29). After the prosecution’s request, the player’s defense also expressed itself in favor of the allocation of the amount paid as bail.

The initial request was made by prosecutor Rogério Filócomo after bail was paid on Tuesday (26). Renan is on probation and needs to notify the Justice about changes of address and cannot leave the country. He also handed over his passport to the Civil Police on Tuesday.

Usually the money paid as bail in a case like this is collected in court until the judgment of the case and can go back to the original owner, if he is acquitted, or be passed on as compensation to the victim or family members.

With the bail money allocated to the family, the amount can be configured as a prepayment of compensation, in case the victim’s relatives file a lawsuit in the future.

Motorcyclist Eliézer Pena, 38, left a wife and two children.

The player said he had to move out of town after death threats. His defense informed the Court that he changed his address after receiving threats in front of the condominium where he lived.

The warning was made by the defense after the granting of freedom, given last Saturday (23). The freedom decision imposed a bond payment of R$ 242,000 and restrictions, such as not leaving the city without being notified to justice and seizure of the passport so that he does not leave the country.

In the process, the defense claimed that residents discovered the player’s address in Bragança Paulista, where he was living to represent Bragantino, the team for which he was on loan. Renan continues to respond to the process in freedom and an inquiry into the case is being carried out by the Civil Police.

Renan was detained for just over 24 hours. The defense presented to the Justice arguments that the player is a first-time defendant, having not committed other crimes, and that he was collaborating with the investigations.

The request was accepted by the Justice that gave permission for the player to respond to the process in freedom. The decision is provisional, can be changed during the process, and imposes a series of rules for its maintenance. Among them, that you deliver your passport to the Federal Police, so that you do not leave the country; and not going to bars or nightclubs.

O g1 had access to the player’s contract, which received R$ 84 thousand per month. With this, the 200 salary bond actually represents three player salaries.

Without a license and under the influence of alcohol

After the accident, the State Highway Police (PRE) was at the scene and found that the player had an odor of alcohol, in addition to having a bottle of drink near the vehicle. The agents asked him to take a breathalyzer test, but Renan refused and was taken to the police station.

According to the Civil Police, the player told the police that before the accident he had spent the night at a party in Campinas and confessed to drinking there.

Also, Renan didn’t have a license. According to the PRE, he had a driving permit, which is done before the official document. However, in the period in which you have the permission, it is not allowed to commit infractions, under penalty of loss, what happened to the player.

With that, he was indicted for indicted for manslaughter – when there is no intention to kill – with the qualification of driving without a license and under the influence of alcohol. The penalty for the crimes does not allow bail and thus he was kept in prison.

The accident happened around 6:30 am on the highway on the Rodovia Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira. According to the police, Renan was in the car when he invaded the opposite lane and hit the motorcyclist. The victim, Eliezer Pena, 38, could not resist his injuries and died at the scene.

Eliezer was married and the father of two young daughters. He had started his new job last week. On social media, friends and family mourned his death.

The boss, who was already a friend of footvolley games on weekends, was revolted to see the player at the door of the police station. The scene was captured in a video that went viral. (See video below)

The victim’s body was buried in the Saudade Cemetery.