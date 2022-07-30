Kentucky death toll rises to 16 | World

The death toll in eastern Kentucky has risen to at least 16, according to the latest toll released on Friday. Floods triggered by “epic” torrential rains swept away homes, washed away roads and pushed rivers over their banks, state officials said, warning that more deaths were expected.

Police and National Guard troops, including officials from neighboring states, used helicopters and boats to rescue dozens of people from homes and vehicles in the Appalachian coal mining region of Kentucky.

Aerial image shows flooding in the US state of Kentucky — Photo: Andy Beshear/Handout via REUTERS.

A video from local media showed floodwaters hitting the roofs of houses and turning roads into rivers. (see video above).

“This is not over. While we are doing search and rescue, there are still real dangers out there,” Gov. Andy Beshear told a news conference.

So far, the official death toll is 16 people, according to the governor of Kentucky, who has already said, however, that this number is very likely to rise. A report by the “New York Times” made with officials from the counties of the state already points to 25 dead.

Aerial image shows flooding in the US state of Kentucky — Photo: Andy Beshear/Handout via REUTERS.

After a helicopter overflight of the hardest-hit areas with Deanne Criswell, head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, Beshear said he was surprised by the size of the flood.

Most of Jackson, a town of 2,200 people about 100 miles southeast of Frankfort, the state capital, was submerged, he said.

“Hundreds of houses, their football fields, their parks, businesses, under more water than I think any of us have ever seen in that area,” he told reporters. “Just devastating.”

Rescuers help survivors after flooding in the US state of Kentucky — Photo: Wolfe County Rescue and Support Team/Disclosure via REUTERS

The floods marked the second major national disaster to hit Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that killed nearly 80 people in the western part of the state in December.

Beshear said the number of confirmed flood-related deaths on Friday had risen to 16, including at least six children, and that the death toll will almost certainly rise as the waters recede and search teams find more bodies.

“There are still a lot of people missing,” he said, declining to quantify the number of missing. “We may be updating the count of how many we lost in the coming weeks.”

Residents of the US state of Kentucky help each other after a storm that flooded some cities — Photo: Matt Stone/USA Today Network via REUTERS

The floods are a result of heavy rains in the region (127 to 254mm of rain) that fell on the region in 24 hours, a deluge that could be unprecedented in the region’s record books, said William Haneberg, professor of environmental science and director of the the Kentucky Geological Survey.

The region’s steep slopes and narrow valleys make it prone to flooding, but the increasing frequency and severity of rain-caused flooding in the Appalachian region is symptomatic of human-induced climate change, Haneberg said.