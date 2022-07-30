Kevin Bacon back at Marvel? Actor asks for return and invokes multiverse – Movie News

In an interview, the actor revealed that he is interested in playing his role in X-Men again.

Actor Kevin Bacon recently expressed his desire to return to the big screen playing his mutant from X-Men: First Class (2011), the villain Sebastian Shaw, only this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Developed by 20th Century Fox, the film was a huge success, grossing over $350 million at the box office, spawning three additional films.

Alongside the cast James McAvoy (Professor X), Jennifer Lawrence (Raven/Mystique) and Michael Fassbender (Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto), Bacon’s role was instrumental in manifesting Erik’s powers through experiments. In conversation with the website Inverse, the actor expressed his interest in reprising the role, this time in the MCU, and reveals that there is an opportunity for this to happen with the multiverse. “I was on one side of the Marvel Universe. Do I still have the opportunity to enter the other side? It’s a multiverse, right? I love these things”commented Bacon.

Still about his character, the actor understands that even with Shaw’s death at the end of X-Men: First Class, there is the possibility of exploring other versions, as seen in Spider-Man: No Return Home, which included characters from other studios. with the spider versions with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and other “dead” in-universe characters like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

And speaking of X-Men in the MCU, the telepathic leader of the X-Men was introduced in the new Doctor Strange movie in the Multiverse of Madness, bringing Patrick Stewart back to the role after playing him in the main films in the franchise, including the feature X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) placing McAvoy and Stewart between past and future. Although Stewart’s version is not the same as Fox’s version, it was introduced correctly, proving that it is possible for Shaw to take the same path, even if nothing is confirmed by the studio.