Konecta Brasil has almost 7 thousand vacancies; see how to sign up

Almost 7 thousand job vacancies are open to professionals who want a chance to enter the job market for good. All opportunities are available at Konecta Brazilmultinational outsourcing and offshoring consultancy.

Workers of all educational levels will be hired in areas such as sales, operations, general services and many others. Check out the positions currently open:

teleoperator Inbound Marketing Operator Recruitment and Selection Analyst Active Telemarketer Call Center Supervisor Call Center Sales Agent IT Support Analyst Quality Supervisor Apprentice Administrative Assistant restaurant attendant cashier Inside Seller Continuous Improvement Analyst Quality Analyst General Services Assistant Active and Inbound Marketing Operator Customer Service Representative Sales manager motoboy stockist Training analyst

The crowding will be in cities across the states of São Paulo and Ceará. In addition to the salary, the company can offer benefits such as: meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, medical assistance, dental assistance, day care assistance, life insurance and others.

Open for subscriptions

The process to apply for one of these jobs is quick, easy and completely free. The interested party must access the InfoJobs recruiter website, click on the ad of interest and read the information very carefully.

Once this is done, the next step is to gather your personal and professional information to register your resume. Then just wait for the company to return with more details about the next selection steps. Good luck!