Latifi surprises Leclerc and sets the best time in FP3 of the Hungarian GP – 07/30/2022

Nicholas Latifi was the fastest in the third free practice session of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. In the final seconds of FP3, the Williams driver beat Charles Leclerc by completing the circuit in 1:41.480 and took first position.

Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap early on and was leading the last free practice session until the closing seconds when he managed to improve his time even further. Despite this, Nicholas Latifi surprised the Monegasque and flew on the track.

The pilots will return to the Hungaroring Circuit today, at 11 am (from Brasília), for qualifying training. The Hungarian GP is the 13th round of F1 in 2022. It is the last race before the traditional summer break. The second part of the season returns on August 28, with the Belgian GP.

With 233 points, Verstappen leads the 2022 season in the category. The Dutchman is followed in the table by Leclerc, who parked at 170 points and saw the Red Bull Dutchman open 63 points of difference. Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez is third with 163.

TL3

The third free practice session started with a strong storm at the Hungaroring circuit. The pilots took a long time to get to the track. The first to venture out was Charles Leclerc, with the wet tires, obviously. Soon after, Zhou, Ricciardo, Schumacher and Stroll also started their time-outs.

Until the middle of FP3, Charles Leclerc held on as the fastest, completing the lap in 1m43s364.

The big surprise was Fernando Alonso. The only one who risked using intermediate tires on a very wet track, the Spaniard jumped from ninth to third, with 1min45s813.

The fashion caught on and other riders started using the intermediate tires as well. With nine minutes to go, Leclerc, Alonso, Vettel, Sainz and Norris were in the top positions.

Soon after, Vettel ran on the track and had to abandon training. The German lost control of the car and hit the tire barrier. The red flag was raised to withdraw the car.

The dispute resumed five minutes from the end of the third session.