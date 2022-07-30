Lineup: see likely Corinthians team against Botafogo | Corinthians

Corinthians finished, on Friday afternoon, the preparation for the start of the second round of the Brazilian Championship. At 19:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, Timão welcomes Botafogo for the 20th round.

Seeking to stay in second position, Vítor Pereira’s team must have changes in relation to the last game – defeat by 2 to 0 to Atlético-GO, in the Copa do Brasil.

It was the first day of activity for players who played more than 45 minutes last Wednesday.

1 of 3 Fábio Santos and Róger Guedes at Corinthians training this Friday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Fábio Santos and Róger Guedes at Corinthians training this Friday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Names such as Willian, Maycon and GIl, who played the entire last match, can take a break for the game against Flamengo next Tuesday, valid for the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

In the last update made by the club (before the game against Atlético-GO), only one player was missing. Renato Augusto remains in physical transition due to a problem with his soleus muscle. Raul Gustavo joined the midfielder with edema in his thigh. Júnior Moraes, on the other hand, must be available.

With that, a probable lineup of Corinthians for the game against Botafogo has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Cantillo, Roni and Fausto Vera (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Róger Guedes (Yuri Alberto).

2 of 3 Fausto Vera at Corinthians training this Friday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Fausto Vera at Corinthians training this Friday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

