LIVE! Paraná Clube x FC Cascavel – Series D 2022

O Paraná Clube receives the FC Cascavelthis Saturday (30), at 4 pm, at Vila Capanemafor the return game of the second phase of the Brazilian Serie D. Whoever wins will live on in the search for access to C series of 2023. Band B follows all the emotions of the confrontation in real time!

After the goalless draw in the first leg, both teams play for a single win in Curitiba. If it ends in a tie, the spot will be decided on the maximum penalties.. The confrontation has an even greater weight for Tricolor, since, in case of elimination, the club will not play in any national division next year.

LIVE – FOLLOW

GAME INFO – PARANÁ vs FC CASCAVEL LIVE

TEAM INFORMATION

For the confrontation, Feitosa will have the casualties of two holders who worked in the interior of Paraná. Right-back André Krobel suffered a serious knee injury and will need surgery. Thus, he no longer works in 2022. The other embezzlement is the steering wheel Vinicius Kiss. With muscle pain, he is not available to the coach. In the defensive sector, the tendency is that Lucas Oliveira take over Krobel’s seat. The player acted as a defensive midfielder in the first match and will be improvised on the side. In the middle of the field, cheek is the most quoted to start the game next to Moses Gaucho. In attack, the expectation is that the team will return to formation with three attackers. Rafael Silva and Everton Brito are guaranteed attendance. The question is on the right side. Ueslei Brito, PH and Albano appear as the main options for the role.

On the Serpent’s side, the technician Czech does not have the side doka, expelled in the first leg. However, the team may have news. the steering wheel jacy and the sock Tiago Luis, who did not work in Cascavel, should be available again.

SCHEDULES

Paraná – Philip; Lucas Buchecha, Dirceu, Franklin and Rael; Moisés Gaúcho, Lucas Oliveira and Marcelinho; Rafael Silva, Everton Brito and Albano. Coach: Omar Feitosa

FC Cascavel – Andre Luiz; Libano, Willian, Fernando and Simões; Jacy, Michel, Gama and Robinho; Lucas Coelho and Victor Daniel. Technician: Czech

PARANÁ CLUBE vs FC CASCAVEL