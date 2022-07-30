Luís Castro talks about pressure at Botafogo, says he does not enjoy football and reveals sadness at the insults of the fans: ‘I was cursed by my own family’

Luís Castro was hired by John Textor to command the Botafogo in this restructuring project under the SAF mold. The Portuguese coach still has an irregular period at work and has gone through a recent bad streak, with 10 defeats in 13 games and elimination in the Copa do Brasil. And, in the midst of the whirlwind of emotions that is Brazilian football, he has already been cursed, booed and applauded by the white-and-white fans.

In an excellent interview published by the newspaper “O Globo” this Saturday (30), the Portuguese coach gave good statements about the culture of football, the pressure that is inherent to the role of coach, the relationship with the stands and admitted that he cannot “enjoy ” of football.

– I don’t really enjoy football. I can’t do much. I still don’t understand how to enjoy the good of life being in football. I don’t enjoy and I don’t have to because I’m paid to work in a profession that I don’t enjoy. And that’s why they pay us so well. I understand that the amount they pay me is not for me to enjoy. It is for me to suffer in the profession that I perform. I always grew up like this. They pay me to work, the work causes me some suffering and I don’t mind suffering. I assume games completely destroy me, and then I have to regenerate in two days to start the week again, and in the next game, destroy myself, and then regenerate and so on. And when it’s games in a row, one after the other, it’s still on a stronger cadence of destruction and recovery. I can’t eat this, that, I can’t drink. I don’t enjoy it, but I live intensely and I love my profession. I’ve said it several times: I’m going to die, and it’s going to happen on the field. Giving a workout or in a game, falling to the side… and I don’t care. I love my job. And I get very emotional with her. – said.

Check out other points from Luís Castro’s interview:

JOY OR DISAPPOINTMENT? “I came here exclusively to work for Botafogo, in a project to grow the club, to put it on a high level. I don’t have to be disappointed or rejoice. I only noticed that football is lived here 24 hours a day. There are many websites, youtubers, bloggers, debates and football doesn’t need that much time. So you have to invent things to talk about football, because the game itself can be dismantled in a period of time, but then there is nothing more that can be said about it. Then there’s everything around, but that doesn’t interest me anymore, and there are those who want that to be the most important thing in football. Brazilian society is fantastic, it is very light, passionate about life and they are friendly people, who live life in splendor. And I understand the media as a walking partner. It makes me sad when you make disrespectful criticism. There is the elegant, careful criticism that considers the human being. Another is the one that is humiliating, that bleeds and makes bleed, soap opera criticism, drama, to be sold. This will only be changed through deep reflection, because it is an educational issue, and only the school can provide what people do not have.”

REVIEWS: “You can’t say after three defeats that a coach is under pressure, that he has to win the next game. The press is putting this pressure and there is interest that there is all this excitement around the coach. A coach misses three games and the press wants the coach to leave, or says he should. Why are we alone against the wall in this phenomenon that is football in Brazil? Cursing in the stadium is something that I think is cultural in Brazil. This “light” way of releasing offensive words is something that shouldn’t concern me, but Brazilian society. I was never fired from any club, but I internalized that this could happen in Brazil. You get to those unsustainable moments because there’s all this involvement — which I still don’t understand why — in creating such a hostile environment. I can be incompetent, okay. But competence is often not linked to the result. If I win one I’m good, then I lose the other, I’m bad. Does not make any sense.”

CROWD SCREAMS: “It’s one thing to be disappointed, another to be sad. When the Botafogo fans told me to take my ass, I was sad. Not disappointed, because I know that happens in football. I was sad because I am one of them. I’m one of the people in the crowd, I’m also a fan. I was cursed by my own family. It’s like a kid coming home with bad grades in school and cursing our kid, or our dad who didn’t do so well at work. I’m not a machine, I’m a human being, I stay and I have the right to be sad.”

DEALING WITH DEFEATS: “Defeat and victory are for everyone. Clubs, coaches, fans: win and lose. It’s not just for some. That’s what we need to understand: to think that our club will always win is a distortion of thinking. Defeat is a word that generates confusion here. I don’t like to lose, I live on victories, my career was built with them, I didn’t fail in my career goals. But a team that aims to go to Libertadores will have more defeats than the one that will be champions, right? But if this team that wants to go to Libertadores and has three consecutive defeats, the coach can go to the street even fulfilling the objectives. Does that make sense? I think evaluations are done at the end of the season, but we do it minute by minute. The ranking is passed on the screen during games! It’s reality, but what’s the point of a table after five rounds? Okay, it’s an evaluation point, but there are many others.”

PRESSURE: “I have been under pressure since I was a child, because I felt that my parents made an effort for me to study and I thought I should give back in results. I continued that way because it was my conscience. I’m still under pressure because every club that signs us has expectations. And I feel a responsibility to respond with results. It’s the same story: I pressure myself, but it’s different from the really important pressure. An important pressure is having thousands of hungry people in Brazil and having to solve this. That’s pressure for everyone. Pressure to lose a game when there are a thousand people next door starving? What pressure? The press needs to talk as often about the pressure of having so many hungry people in a country as they talk about the pressure a coach has when he loses a game. In light of that, I think I don’t really have any pressure. That (hunger) must be something that must pressure society, world leaders, everyone, who must turn to this path: equality, equal opportunities, that’s what worries me. I had to go looking for my opportunities, because I didn’t have them. I think the world should give people opportunities, because some have it, some don’t, in a discriminatory way.”