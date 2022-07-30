Maisa Silva meets Selena Gomez and makes her dream come true: “In ecstasy”

Maisa Silva, a longtime fan of Selena Gomez, attended an event by the American artist in Los Angeles and shared the moment on her social networks.

“Still ecstatic and heart bursting with gratitude for this encounter. I’m dreaming? Thank you for everything Selena Gomez, you are my biggest inspiration. I will treasure these moments forever in my heart,” she wrote in a post.

In the video, she shares excerpts from the action, which aimed to promote a new line of lipsticks from Rare Beauty, the beauty brand of the singer and international actress.

“Selena always brings her philosophy of kindness and empathy into all her projects. This is just one of the reasons I admire this woman so much. The rest I don’t even need to say, right? She radiates sympathy and light”, said Maisa.

The presenter explained that she kept it a secret so that everything worked out. “I used the ‘quiet wins’ philosophy and, quiet, I won. So now I can share and thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supports and cheers for me,” she thanked her.

“She sat there chatting with us, thanking us for coming, talking about the purpose of the brand. I will never get tired of praising this woman. Selena, I love you forever,” she said.

After the event ended, Maisa Silva still recorded the moment she cried with emotion after meeting the singer.