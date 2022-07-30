“Man of ice”, game with Ceni’s feet and confidence: why São Paulo chose Felipe Alves | Sao Paulo

The player played under Ceni’s command in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He was a starter in the conquests of the Ceará Championships in both years. Together, they also lifted the 2019 Northeast Cup trophy.

The experienced goalkeeper arrived at Fortaleza approved by Ceni and quickly became a trusted player of the coach.

The partnership worked, so much so that the name of Felipe Alves was related to the São Paulo idol in Flamengo and Morumbi.

Last year, Ceni went public to deny the rumor that Felipe Alves would be the goalkeeper for 2022. At the time, the coach addressed financial problems to limit the possibility of investment.

In came Jandrei, who currently has a troubling back problem. With the urgency for a new goalkeeper until Saturday, the deadline for him to be registered in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, São Paulo is betting on a reliable athlete from Ceni.

Felipe Alves remained at Fortaleza until the beginning of this season. Champion of Ceará last year, without Ceni, the goalkeeper ended up losing space under the command of Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Without the starting position, the experienced athlete transferred to Juventude, on loan, but played little: only three times in the entire season.

Given this context and the relationship with Ceni, Felipe Alves became an easier target for São Paulo, who hope to have the goalkeeper already in the goal against Ceará, on Wednesday, for the Sudamericana.

The coolness, which earns him the nickname “Man of Ice”, at Fortaleza, and the good ability to play with his feet are characteristics of Felipe Alves that Ceni likes. His experience was also taken into account, since it is precisely the lack of it that made Thiago Couto, Jandrei’s current reserve, lose confidence in the team.

Felipe, however, is not São Paulo’s only option – nor the first – in the club’s search for a goalkeeper. A list of five names, with John (from Santos), Diego Alves (Flamengo) and Jaílson (ex-America) was created, but only Felipe Alves and Kozlinski, currently at Guarani, proved viable. Ceni’s relationship with Felipe Alves played a role in this decision.

São Paulo has agreed a loan with Fortaleza until the end of 2023. For it, they will pay the equivalent of R$ 1 million.

Before creating the successful professional relationship with Ceni at Fortaleza, Felipe Alves defended eight teams during his career.

Born in São Paulo, the goalkeeper began his career at Paulista de Jundiaí and debuted as a professional in 2009. Felipe Alves remained in the countryside until 2011, when he was loaned to Vitória.

In addition to playing for Bahia, Felipe Alves defended Atlético Sorocaba, Audax, Guaratinguetá, Paraná, Oeste and Athletico-PR, before playing for Fortaleza and Juventude.

