Manchester City vs Liverpool: probable lineups for the FA Super Cup | english football

Three years later, Manchester City and Liverpool are back to decide an FA Super Cup title. This Saturday, at 13:00 (Brasília time), the teams led by Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp face each other at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, it’s the ge follow in real time.
With no familiar faces from the derby in recent years, such as Gabriel Jesus, Sterling and Mané – who went to Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively – it will be a good opportunity to see the news of the two squads for 2022/23 in action for the first time in an official game.
On the City side, Haaland has already been confirmed by Guardiola. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, ex-Leeds, and striker Julián Álvarez, ex-River Plate, are available to join during the match.
Haaland scored in a friendly for Manchester City against Bayern Munich in the pre-season (Photo: Matt McNulty/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
Manchester City pre-season friendlies so far
|Date
|Adversary
|Scoreboard
|Place
|City goals
|07/20
|America-MEX
|2 x 1
|houston, usa
|De Bruyne (2x)
|07/23
|Bayern Munchen
|1 x 0
|green bay, usa
|Haaland
At Liverpool, Alisson and Diogo Jota are absent due to physical problems. Darwin Núñez, a great signing for the season and who has already scored four times in a friendly, is among the likely starters. Konaté must be preserved.
Darwin Núñez scored in Liverpool’s friendly against RB Leipzig – Photo: Getty Images
Liverpool pre-season friendlies so far
|Date
|Adversary
|Scoreboard
|Place
|Liverpool goals
|07/15
|Crystal Palace
|2 x 0
|Kallang, Singapore
|Salah and Henderson
|07/21
|RB Leipzig
|5 x 0
|Leipzig, Germany
|Darwin Núñez (4x) and Salah
|07/27
|RB Salzburg
|0 x 1
|Salzburg, Austria
|*
See the probable lineups for the 2022 FA Super Cup:
- Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Stones and João Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish and Haaland. Technician: Pep Guardiola
- Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara and Henderson; Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez. Technician: Jürgen Klopp
English champions in 2021/22, Manchester City are in search of their seventh Supercup title – they last won in 2019, just against Liverpool. The Reds, winners of the last FA Cup, have not won the cup since 2006 and are aiming for their 16th achievement.
Greatest Champions of the Super Cup of England:
- Manchester United – 21
- Arsenal – 16
- Liverpool – 15
- Everton – 9
- Tottenham – 7
- Manchester City – 6
Manchester City celebrates the 2019 FA Super Cup title – Photo: Reuters