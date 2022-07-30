Martin Scorsese to Direct Leonardo DiCaprio in New Film

On 07/29/2022 15:06

Shortly after the production of “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio embark on a new project once again together with the Apple Original Filmsconfirmed Variety.

Scorsese is set to direct an adaptation of the New York journalist’s upcoming non-fiction book. David Grann entitled “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder” for Apple. Grann also wrote the book “Killers of the Flower Moon”, which investigates a series of murders of people from Osage that took place in the 1920s, as well as “The Lost City of Z”, “The Death of Sherlock Holmes” and “Darkness White.”

“The Wager,” which will be published next April, tells the story of the 1700s British naval ship of the same name. During a secret mission to obtain a Spanish galleon full of treasure, the crew ended up shipwrecked on a deserted island off the coast of Patagonia. Stranded and forced to survive against the elements, the crew descends into anarchy, and when they return to civilization, they end up on opposite sides of an intense court-martial, with murder and treason charges against multiple parties.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is Scorsese and DiCaprio’s first collaboration since 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Scorsese directs the Apple Studios film, with DiCaprio leading a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr. ., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. The film, which wrapped production late last year, was supposed to premiere this fall but will be released next year, with Apple reportedly eyeing a premiere at Cannes or the Venice Film Festival.

In addition to the two Scorsese-directed films, Apple Studios is also developing a limited series adaptation of Grann’s “The White Darkness.” Tom Hiddleston is set to star in the series, which was developed by “Pachinko” showrunner Soo Hugh.