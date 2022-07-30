Marvel Casts Ghost Rider Actor But Drops Out Soon After

O Ghost Rider is one of the few popular characters in the Marvel Universe who hasn’t yet had the chance to be introduced into their popular cinematic universe. But for very little.

READ TOO!

Previously, the anti-hero was played by Nicolas Cage, who played Johnny Blaze in two films. And the Ghost Rider even got a new version in the series Agents of SHIELDwhere Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes.

Already in the MCU, the reliable journalist Charles Murphy had said for months that a new actor to play the Ghost Rider had already been chosen by Marvel Studios, but that he could not reveal the name of the chosen one.

Fans of the antihero soon speculated that the character’s introduction would take place in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe first movie that Marvel Studios released in theaters this year, last May.

And the fans weren’t wrong. According to journalist James Clement, the Ghost Rider was another one of the discarded characters from Doctor Strange 2and even got to give more details of how the scene with the character would be.

According to the journalist, the Ghost Rider would face the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), implying that the character would also be part of the Illuminati. According to the source, the scene was filmed and the character would likely also die like all the other members of the group.

The actor Norman Reedusin The Walking Deadeven made several posts on his social networks hinting at an involvement with Ghost Rider, and so many fans believe that he was the one who played the anti-hero in this deleted scene.

Will Marvel ever reveal this mystery? keep following Marvel’s legacy or so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!