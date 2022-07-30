Mary Alice, the Oracle of Matrix Revolutions, dies Rolling Stone

Mary Alice won the Tony Award for Best Actress for a Special Feature in Play for Fences (1987)

The actress Mary Aliceinterpreter of Oracle in Matrix Revolutions (2003), died in her apartment in Manhattan, United States, according to confirmation from the New York City Police Department to The Hollywood Reporter. The artist’s age has been reported several times, such as 80, 85 and 86 years old.

The cause of death of Alice has not been disclosed so far. In addition to shining in Matrixthe actress won the award Tony in the category Best Actress for a Special Participation in a Play for work on the original production of fencespart of Broadway from 1987.

The artist also stood out for the role of Effie Williams in the musical drama sparkle (1976), Don’t Sleep Nervous (1990) and the HBO miniseries entitled Laurel Avenue. On social media, several artists and colleagues of the actress mourned her death.

“A shoulder we all lean on. A round of applause for Mary Alice. Thank you, legend. Rest well,” he wrote. Colman Domingostar of euphoriaon the social networks. Wendell Pierce also offered condolences.

Mary Alice she was an intense, fiercely creative and deeply authentic artist. Her expressive spirit was contagious. A craft icon. I saw her in the original production of fences at Broadway. A strong performance that no other surpasses. transcended. Unique in generations. Rest in peace.

winner of Oscar, Viola Davis also honored Mary Alice: “Rest in peace, Mary Alice… a Rose Maxson original. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time! Thank you for your work, inspiration and for rose.”

