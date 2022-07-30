Miguelito scores two, but Santos loses to Athletico-PR in the Brazilian Under-20

Bolivian Miguelito scored two goals, but Santos lost 3-2 to Athletico-PR this Saturday morning, at CT Rei Pelé, for the eighth round of the first phase of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. With the result, Peixe dropped to fourth place in the group, with 13 points, and will seek classification in the final round of the first phase next Sunday (7), against Grêmio, at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul ( LOL).

Next Wednesday (3), Meninos da Vila return to the field for an away match against Tanabi for the penultimate round of the second phase of the Paulista Championship in the category. At the Municipal Stadium Prefeito Alberto Victolo, in Tanabi (SP), the duel is scheduled to start at 3 pm.

The game

Santos FC’s first dangerous attack came with just two minutes into the game. Miguelito received a nice turnaround from Ivonei, from the right of the attack, and went on top of the marker, towards the back line. When he got there, he straightened back, where Cadu was coming from. Shirt 4 arrived kicking, but suckled the ball out, over the crossbar.

In the next minute, Cadu advanced through the right wing and crossed to the area, sending the ball with precision to Ivonei’s head. Shirt 10 headed, but deflected the ball over the goal.

With eleven minutes played, Fernandinho crossed to the area on the left and found Deivid. The striker dominated, took it from his marker and finished strong for goalkeeper Mycael’s good defense. On the rebound, Miguelto tried to complete as best he could, but sent it over the goal

Five minutes later, Miguelito received on the right and moved to the middle to finish with his left leg. The ball gained the direction of the lower left corner, but stopped in safe defense of the goalkeeper of Athletico.

In the 28th minute, however, it was Athletico who opened the scoring with a goal by shirt 9, Renan Viana. After the ball was poorly backed by the Santos defense, he received a cross from the left, free in the area, and finished for the back of the net.

Then, in the 30’s, Fernandinho received on the left of the offensive field and cut to the middle to finish with his right leg. The ball gained the direction of the lower direct corner, but Mycael stretched to deflect the ball in a corner to Santos FC.

Shortly after, in another descent by Miguelito on the direct right, Peixe had another good chance to score. The Bolivian crossed to Deivid, who gave a nice back heel to where Ivonei was. The shirt 10 Santos took it from the goalkeeper, but he couldn’t keep the ball. It was left for Fernandinho who kicked it into the goal. With a deflection in the marking, the ball stopped in the hands of the opposing goalkeeper.

With 36 minutes, Deivid received with his back to the goal and fixed it for Fernandinho, who arrived from behind. With a short cut, he took it off the marker, but finished for the safe defense of the athletican goalkeeper.

But at 39, Athletico scored once again with another goal from Renan Viana. Even in the best moment of the game, Peixe couldn’t move the ball away after counterattack and shirt 9 was free to finish in goal.

For the second half, Peixe returned pressing on the attack, determined to reverse the score. With nine minutes, Miguelito received the ball at the entrance of the area after a corner from the right and risked a shot placed, stopping in a new defense by the opposing goalkeeper.

With 14 minutes in, Peixe closed the gap with Miguelito’s first goal. Shirt 11 invaded the area through the middle, dribbled the markers and touched the goalkeeper’s exit to swing the nets from the right corner.

For very little, Santos FC did not tie the score with Ivonei, in the 22nd minute. Shirt 10 received a precise cross from Cadu, on the right. Well positioned in the area, Ivonei propped up with a header and sent the ball out, but a few centimeters from the right post.

In the 26th minute of the second stage, after a free kick at the entrance of the area, shirt 8, Kawan, scored Athletico’s third goal.

In the 41st minute, Peixe had a penalty in his favor after Deivid was brought down in the penalty area. Miguelito went for the kick and scored once again to reduce the disadvantage to a goal, displacing.

Shortly after, at 43, Nycollas Lopo crossed on the left and found Hyan free to submit. He swerved towards the goal, but stopped in great defense of the goalkeeper, at close range.

In stoppage time, Nycollas Lopo crossed once more from the left, this time to Victor Michell. The header stopped in another spectacular save by the opposing goalkeeper, who deflected it to a corner.

DATASHEET

SANTOS FC 2 X 3 ATHLETICO PARANAENSE

Place: CT Rei Pele, in Santos (SP)

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Time: 10 am

Referee: Thiago Lourenco de Mattos

Assistants: Italo Magno de Paula Andrade and Marcela de Almeida Silva

Yellow card: (SFC) Balloon, Cadu and Thiago Balieiro; (CAP) Juninho

goals: (CAP) Renan Viana, at 28′ and 39′ of 1°T and Kawan, at 26′ of 2°T; (SFC) Miguelito, at 14′ and 42′ of the 2nd quarter

Santos FC: Edu Araujo; Cadu, Thiago Balieiro, Diego Matos (Victor Michell) and Pedrinho (Emzo Monteiro); Balloon, Matheus Nunes (Hyan) and Ivonei (Alison Matheus); Miguelito, Fernandinho (Nycollas Lopo) and Deivid. Coach: Orlando Ribeiro

Atletico-PR: Mycael Pontes; Ataíde, Dourado, João Reginaldo and Leonardo Derik (Anthony); João Miquelim, Kawan and Daniel Martins (Charlys); Emersonn, Juninho and Renan Viana (Pará). Coach: Pablo Fernandez