Mineiro’s Module II ends with Democrat champion and Ipatinga classified

photo: reproduction The Democrat of Sete Lagoas was the great champion of Module II of the Mineiro Championship

This Saturday (30) the final hexagonal of Module II of the Minas Gerais Championship ended. Democrata-SL was the great champion, and Ipatinga also guaranteed their return to the elite division of the tournament in 2023.

In the tenth and final round of the State Championship, Jacar beat Varginha 5-1 at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas. The rout was decisive to guarantee the cup for the seven-lagoans, as they were tied in points (19) with the Ipatinguense team, but ahead in goal difference (8 x 5).

Ipatinga beat Boa 2-1 in their farewell to Module II. The game was played at the Municipal Stadium Prefeito Dilzon Luiz de Melo, the “Melo’, in Varginha.

In the third game of the hexagonal, Betim thrashed Tupynambs 4-0 at Heleno, in Juiz de Fora. Despite the efforts, the team from the metropolitan region finished Mineiro in third place, with 18 points.