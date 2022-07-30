movie with Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone arrives at GloboPlay and becomes a topic on social networks

The film ‘Eduardo and Monica’inspired by the song written by singer-songwriter Renato Russo, entered the streaming platform catalog Globoplay and became a topic on social networks, this Friday (29).

in the long, Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone live Eduardo and Monicaa couple who had nothing to do with each other, but ended up falling madly in love.

The film takes place in 1986, the same year as the release of the album ‘Dois’, by urban Legionwhich includes the music ‘Eduardo and Monica’.

‘Eduardo and Monica” is directed by René Sampaio and produced by Bianca Felippes. The film premiered in Brazilian cinemas in January this year.

On Twitter, the title was on the list of most talked about topics.

what a beautiful film, which clearly reveals that love goes beyond standards, that overcomes barriers and shows that the differences between one and the other is what brings the charm of loving! Eduardo and Monica is the most beautiful and authentic romance I’ve ever seen ??#EduardoEMonicaOfilme — julinha (@juhssantiago) July 29, 2022

coca-cola generation playing at the strange party that eduardo and mônica know each other >>>> pic.twitter.com/bQXfDgoPia — Isa who is not Anna (@ahazzabella) July 29, 2022

very good the movie

Eduardo and Monica.

Who will one day say that there is no reason in the things done by the heart. pic.twitter.com/qvRbnVBYD2 — Duda Vicente (@Dudaavicentee) July 30, 2022

The movie Eduardo and Monica is too cute, aff — Untouchable Nurse (@cl1ghtt) July 30, 2022

Song ‘Eduardo and Monica’ was inspired by a couple of friends of Renato Russo

Eduardo and Monica are inspired by Leonice and Fernando Coimbra, a real-life couple. the two meet Renato Russo when he was still at the beginning of his musical career.

Currently, Fernando is Brazil’s ambassador to Mexico, the country where the couple resides, and Leonice is an artist.