movies and series about nature and travel

The Pantanal in Mato Grosso is one of the settings for the documentary Brasil Selvagem.

1 – Wild Brazil





Brasil Selvagem, is a documentary series that presents the Brazilian biomes.

The documentary series seeks to explore some aspect of Brazilian biodiversity. For this, production follows wild animals from different biomes of the country, such as the wetlanda Atlantic forest and the coast. In one episode, for example, the audience follows the species that inhabit the Whale Coast, in the south of Bahia. The region concentrates the largest population of humpback whales in the South America, represented in the series by a female and her calf, who are still learning to breathe underwater. The production has three seasons available, with episodes lasting around 50 minutes.

2 – Amazon: Lost Societies





Amazon: Lost Societies, is a series present on Disney+ that unravels the history of ancient indigenous peoples.

In this documentary series, a group of scientists and explorers try to understand surprising discoveries in the heart of the Amazon. Professionals suspect that there were complex and prosperous societies that inhabited the region more than 2,000 years ago. With new technologies, they do their best to solve the mystery of the ancient inhabitants of the Amazon. The series also presents the daily life and history of various tribes and societies that still live in the forest.

3 – Blue Brazil





The documentary explores the Brazilian coast from north to south.

With approximately 1h30 of duration, the feature film aims to show the rich biodiversity of the Brazilian coast, which extends for more than seven thousand kilometers. In this way, following a friendly and long-lived sea turtle, the public gets to know in depth about the species that live on the coast of Brazil, from north to south. The film is narrated by actress Alice Braga and directed by documentary filmmaker Cristian Dimitrius.

4 – Overflying





Through the voice of Rodrigo Santoro, the public gets to know the culture and geography of different regions of Latin America.

The series shows, through aerial images, the geography, history and culture of eight regions of Latin America. With the narration of actor Rodrigo Santoro, the production explores more than 30 locations, shown over eight episodes. Between them Chichen Itzain Mexico, the Patagoniain Argentina and the Samaná Peninsulaat Dominican Republic.

5 – Discovering Central America





The fauna and flora of Central American countries are the theme of this Disney+ series.

In two episodes, approximately 40 minutes each, explorer Nigel Marven travels through wild and unexplored landscapes of the Costa Rica and gives Guatemala. In addition, the presenter explores Mayan ruins of El Mirador, Tikal and Yaxhain the north of Guatemala.

6 – Wild America





The series seeks to present the different species of animals that live in Latin America.

Launched in 2021, the series shows the public the wide variety of species in Latin America. In Brazil, some of the highlights are the capuchin monkeys and the pink dolphin from amazon. O wetland Brazilian, the Atacama Desertin Chile, and the reefs and mangroves of caribbean also have episodes dedicated to them.