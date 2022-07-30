Netflix Revival of the FAMOUS SERIES with Ashton Kutcher has NEW ANNOUNCEMENT

Netflix already has news about its next hit revival that should arrive soon for its subscribers.

That ’90s Show, revival of the famous series from the early 2000s, That ’70s Show announced that their recordings were completely wrapped up this week.

The announcement was made by the actress Callie Haverda in your account Instagram where she recounted how the cast of the series became a family and how grateful she was for the experience.

I can’t wait for everyone to go back to the 90’s to meet Leia and the gang,” said the actress at the end of her text.

That ’90s Show should resume the story of the original series, 15 years after the events of the eighth season finale. This time, however, the focus is on Read Forman, character of Callie Haverda, who will be the daughter of the main couple of the original series, lady and Ericand that he will be spending the holidays with his grandparents kitty (Debra Jupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith).

The production of the series was announced at the beginning of last year by Netflix and still does not have a date to be released on the platform.

Ashton Kutcher and the original cast are returning to the show

One of the things about revival in That ’70s Show that most excited fans of the series was knowing that the original cast of will return for the Netflix version.

Laura Prepon and Topher Grace resume their roles as lady and Ericthe same way that Wilmer Valderrama will give life to Did.

The biggest surprise regarding the return, however, was that of the couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who accepted to return the skins of jackie and Kelsotwo of the most comical characters in the series.

About this, Kutcher said in a recent interview with vanity fair that he and his wife mila concluded that they only got where they are today thanks to the program and that’s why they decided to participate.

We just came back and had fun for a week,” the actor said.

The only character from the original series not cast in the new story was Stevensince its interpreter Danny Masterson, disappeared from the spotlight after being reported for sexual abuse against three women in 2019.

Also check:

UNUSUAL REASON almost excluded actress from Stranger Things