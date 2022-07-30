New Netflix movies and shows: August 1, 2022

August is already here, and as with the start of each new month, Netflix is ​​adding tons of new movies and shows. Not everything will be new, but some things might be new to you or something you’ve watched over and over.

Monday, August 1st brings some Sandra Bullock movies, a ton of romance and rom-com movies, some Spider manany Men in Blackand the only one Space Jam.

The two Sandra Bullock films arriving today include 28 days and Miss Sympathy. These two films couldn’t be more different. Inside 28 days, Bullock is an alcoholic who is forced to go to rehab. While there, she meets a bunch of people with similar issues who will soon become very important to her. Inside Miss SympathyShe’s an FBI agent who needs to go undercover as a contestant to find a criminal.

There are also a lot of romantic movies heading to Netflix, including Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones’ Baby, love and basketball, made of honor, Monster in Lawand No conditions. If you want to watch a bunch of love stories, now is the perfect time.

Netflix adds 29 new movies and shows on August 1

all three Men in Black the movies are also heading to Netflix on August 1st. Men in Black, Men in Black IIand Men in Black 3 are all streaming. The only one that isn’t is the youngest, Men in Black: International.

The older films star Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the two agents of a secret organization that polices and hunts down extraterrestrial beings living on Earth.

All three of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies will also be released on Netflix on August 1. Spider man, spiderman 2and spiderman 3 were all directed by Sam Raimi and, in addition to Maguire, also starred Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Rosemary Harris and JK Simmons.

The villains in each film were played by Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Topher Grace, respectively. If you’ve seen all the other Marvel movies but not these, it’s definitely worth checking out.

Space Jam is also streaming on Netflix on August 1. It’s not very common for live-action and animation to work well together, but Space Jam is the exception to the rule. Features Michael Jordan playing himself.

He’s just trying to find where he fits in after basketball, but when aliens take over the bodies of some of basketball’s most famous players, he, with the help of the Looney Tunes, must try to figure out how to defeat them. The film was originally released in 1996 and still stands.

New movies and shows on August 1st

28 days

8 miles

over the edge

Battle: Los Angeles

Big Tree City

Bridget Jones’ Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

eyes wide closed

Ferris Bueller’s day off

Loose foot (2011)

Hardcore Henry

legends of the fall

love and basketball

made of honor

Men in Black 1-3

Miss Sympathy

Monster in Law

No conditions

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket season 4 part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

she is funny like that

Space Jam

spiderman 1-3

The Age of Adaline

The city

Top Gear season 29-30

golden woman

What are you going to watch on Netflix today?