NIKE and Corinthians celebrate Cássio’s historic mark in a special shirt





Dragons are creatures present in tales, stories and legends through the centuries. Many see them as wild and dangerous. In Japan, however, dragons are considered benign beings, representing power, strength, protection and wisdom. These positive meanings fit very well to describe the performance of a great Corinthians idol: Cássio, the GIANT goalkeeper who won the 2012 Club World Cup with Timão – precisely in Japan.

On the 27th, Cássio became the goalkeeper who played the most for Corinthians in history: on that date, he reached 603 matches, one more than Ronaldo Giovanelli, who defended Timão in the 1980s and 1990s.

To celebrate this special moment, the archer is honored with the “Gigante Cássio” commemorative shirt, which features the design of two dragons symbolizing the greatest titles achieved by the athlete in these ten years at Timão: the Libertadores da América and the aforementioned World Cup of Clubs, both in the “Golden Year” of 2012.

“Corinthians always celebrates its history, and now, as we live in a historic moment, it couldn’t be different. Cássio reaches an impressive mark, the goalkeeper who defended us the most in our 111 years, and is an idol who won the admiration and affection of Fiel, he is our Giant. It is a great satisfaction to have the ‘Gigante Cássio’ shirts as part of the tributes we pay to him and to see the images of dragons representing the strength and protection he brings to our team”, says Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians.

“The limited edition ‘Gigante Cássio’ is also part of the NIKE Corinthians commemorative shirt launch strategy, which we adopted following the international market trend. In addition to the game shirts, which have been showing a huge sales success, our collections have models in honor of historical moments and characters of the team, such as Sócrates and now, very deservedly, Cássio – who had already been honored with a special shirt in 2021. , reaching 500 games for Corinthians”, explains José Colagrossi, Marketing, Communication and Innovation superintendent at Corinthians.

About the “Gigante Cássio” shirts

The shirts bring in the number 12, used by Cássio, two intertwined dragons, representing the achievements of the two biggest titles of the goalkeeper defending Corinthians. In limited edition, there are models in yellow, orange, blue and black.

Goalkeeper Cássio debuts the uniform today (July 30), in a match against the Botafogo team valid for the Brasileirão 2022, at Neo Química Arena.

The limited edition arrives at Poderoso Timão stores, Parque São Jorge Mega Store, Neo Química Arena Store, Nike.com and Shoptimão also today, from 10 am.









