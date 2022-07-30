Not even a non-existent penalty holds the leader. Palmeiras beat Ceará and Anderson Daronco’s bad refereeing – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



Gustavo Scarpa showed once again why the board of Palmeiras and Abel Ferreira ended up frustrated, for not getting the renewal. And his departure, confirmed, in 2023, for English football.

The attacking midfielder again unbalanced a match for the leader of the Brazilian. In two individual plays, he guaranteed the two goals for Palmeiras, which defined the victory, in Fortaleza, by 2 to 1, against Ceará. Right in the first match of the second round of the national tournament.

Dudu and Argentine López scored. While Mendoza discounted the penalty kick.

The northeastern team’s goal must be accredited to referee Anderson Daronco. He scored a non-existent penalty from Danilo in Vina.

Even Neymar would be ashamed of the Ceara striker’s absurd simulation. But Daronco was tricked. As well as the video referee, Rodrigues Nunes de Sá.

Brazilian judges continue to play bad games.

The move ignited the game and made everything much more difficult for Abel Ferreira’s men.

But the important thing for Palmeiras were the three points, which made the club isolate itself even more in the leadership of the Brazilian, with 42 points. With twelve wins in twenty matches. Six draws and two defeats. The team remains undefeated in the tournament playing in the opponent’s field.

“It’s important for a team that wants to be Brazilian champions to get good results away from home. We can’t be content with draws, especially when wearing the Palmeiras shirt. So we sought victory from the beginning and we were crowned with a good result. penalty kick: from my view on the pitch, it was not a penalty.





“Daronco said they quickly confirmed the penalty for him. I asked our advisor and they said in the broadcast that it wasn’t a penalty. It’s strange. I’m glad we got a result that we don’t need to depend on the referee. I don’t want to speak ill of anyone.

“Daronco is an excellent referee, a very good trio. But if it wasn’t a penalty, it’s strange.

“We’re already having a weird deal against São Paulo. But that’s what I usually say: we have to do a lot so that in the end we don’t need arbitration arrangements or anything like that”, he said, sincerely, Scarpa.





The match must even be divided into two moments. Before and after the penalty.

At the beginning of the game, the team from Ceará tried to surprise, as they did in São Paulo, in the first game of the Brazilian, when they beat the current two-time champion of Libertadores. Marquinhos Santos put his team to mark the ball out of the São Paulo team. He also individualized the marking in Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Gustavo Veiga.

Palmeiras did not expect such a strong pace from the start of the game. The team couldn’t get rid of the tag. Ceará had only will, rush, lack of talent. But it imposes itself.

Until, in the 25th minute, Abel Ferreira realized that it would be useless to keep his main players stuck to the defined scheme. And he tried to invert Gustavo Scarpa with Raphael Veiga.





Acting as a midfielder, as he did at Fluminense, Scarpa collapsed Ceará’s defensive system. That’s how he invaded the Ceará area, dribbled, and kicked hard, crossed. And right leg. Goalkeeper João Ricardo could only palm. And Dudu, on the rebound, made Palmeiras 1-0, in the 30th minute of the first half.

The goal and, especially Scarpa loose, psychologically unbalanced Ceará. Marquinhos Santos, when sending his lines up, left space in the back of the defense. And it was there that Gustavo Scarpa set a cinematic pass for López. The Argentine invaded the area and played hard, with conviction, for the nets, in the desperate exit of João Ricardo. 2 to 0, Palmeiras, in the 45th minute of the first half.

Anyone who knew the potential of Abel Ferreira’s team was fully convinced that victory was already guaranteed. Even the difference in talent between the two teams.

In the 48th minute, Gustavo Gómez rushed in and pushed Mendoza. Real penalty for Ceará, which Daronco did not score.

Ceará, which had already adopted a suicidal stance at the beginning of the match, decided to attack even more. And it was logical that Palmeiras with their fast forwards would have a big advantage. And it didn’t take long. At four minutes, Dudu launched behind the defense is fouled by Richarlison, as a last resort. The Ceará player was correctly sent off.

Palmeiras, by Abel Ferreira, always knew how to exploit the advantage of having an extra player. And started managing the game. Since victory seemed more than guaranteed, due to its strong defensive system.





The pace of the match was already slower. Controlled by Palmeiras.

Until Vina’s bizarre penalty simulation came. And that convinced Daronco and the head of video refereeing. Non-existent penalty scored in the 32nd minute of the second half. Mendoza charged and discounted.

From this unacceptable mistake by Daronco, Ceará, pushed by its fans, and faced with the irritation, the mental confusion of Palmeiras, put pressure on the São Paulo team.

He pressed and almost got the tie.

Abel Ferreira left the field in revolt.

Palmeiras was once again harmed by a national tournament refereeing.

The great side of the confrontation in Fortaleza ended up being the three points.

And Gustavo Scarpa’s unbalanced football.

But Anderson Daronco almost ruined the game…



Far beyond Marta: see 7 players from the Brazilian team who stood out in the Copa America



