Oscar rejected 3 Brazilian giants to play for Flamengo: “I said no to everyone”

Midfielder Oscar, currently the second highest paid Brazilian player in world football, is very close to becoming a Flamengo player. The conversations between the athlete and the Rio club are advanced, there is a verbal agreement and, for the moment, all that remains is to seal an agreement with the Chinese club.

To count on Oscar, Flamengo seeks a six-month release, that is, until the World Cup. Oscar’s return to Brazil means a lot in disputing the biggest competition in world football with the colors of Amarelinha. Other factors are also involved.

To sign with Flamengo, Oscar will have a big increase in his monthly salary. Currently, the Brazilian midfielder earns approximately R$10 million per month in Chinese football, but he understands that he can earn less in Brazil, to adapt to Flamengo’s standards and play in the country’s Mais Querido.

Oscar rejects 3 giants to play for Flamengo

According to local information, three clubs from Brazil, in addition to Flamengo, looked around the Oscars to better understand what the player wants, and the answer was clear: he wants Flamengo.

Corinthians, Inter and Sao Paulo looked for the Oscar in the midst of their negotiations with Flamengo, but they all received a ‘no’ from the midfielder, who thinks of just playing with the colors of the giant from Rio, even in the face of his stints at Inter and São Paulo and, in addition, being a personal friend of Vitor Pereira, coach of Timão.

Fla is advancing in the last steps and intends to announce the arrival of the star this week.