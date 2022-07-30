passengers warn about scams when using the services

Recently, social networks have been filled with complaints involving gas with content that causes dizziness inside cars. With a history of harassing drivers, some brands have decided to take action. Companies began to redouble their care in relation to some services, aiming to avoid crimes of violence and other harassment.

In this case, sharing a route with acquaintances is one of the tools present in the application. There is also a button that automatically activates the company’s own emergency or call center.

In addition, another measure is linked to the recording of the complete trip via GPS, which is saved a few hours later, enabling occurrence records in case of complaints.

Find out about the tools present in travel apps to preserve your safety

99 has an even greater barrier, reviewing the identity of professionals through facial recognition. The fisheye camera periodically monitors the interior of the car at 360ºC and the message chat tracks suspicious conversations, identifying threats. Therefore, passengers can have some peace of mind when hitchhiking alone.

However, the main recommendations are still valid, such as checking the license plate and driver. Try to sit in the back seat if you’re alone and don’t believe in excuses if the information is not confirmed. If there is another person in the car, do not enter and if you suspect any attempted aggression, report it as soon as possible. Regarding the gases mentioned by the women, the police did not find anything, but they suggest caution.