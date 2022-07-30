Performances: Ignacio resolves in defense and attack, and Davó leaves the bench to ensure Bahia’s victory | Bahia

Despite eight absences, Bahia beat Náutico 3-0 at Arena Fonte Nova, in a match valid for the 21st round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Friday night in Salvador featured Ignacio and Davódirectly responsible for the result that ended a drought of five games without a win for Tricolor as home team in the season [assista aos gols do jogo no vídeo acima] .

Ignacio (4) tries to headbutt Náutico — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia

Back in the starting lineup after serving an automatic suspension against Cruzeiro, Ignacio was the best on the field against Náutico. The defender canceled out Kieza, the main offensive reference of the opponent, and even went to the attack to swing the nets when the match was tied without goals. [veja o lance no vídeo abaixo].

At 25 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Ignácio do Bahia against Náutico

Who also scored against Timbu was Davó. Bahia’s top scorer in Serie B, now with five goals, started on the bench, but entered the field in the second half and took advantage of one of the many blunders of the opposing defense to close the scoring of the game. [veja o lance no vídeo abaixo].

At 29 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area of ​​Davó do Bahia against Náutico

Vitor Jacaré, very participative and responsible for an assist, also drew attention in a positive way in this Friday’s match. The young striker Everton, author of the third tricolor goal, is another that deserves to be mentioned.

As not everything is flowers, some Bahia players left something to be desired. The main name in this sense was Warley. The shirt 99 was the holder of the Tricolor for only the second time since he arrived at the club, in April of this year..

As happened at the first opportunity, he did not perform well and was substituted at halftime. Even in the face of the second most leaked defense of the B series, Warley could not organize the tricolor attack in the first half and was an easy target for the defenders of Náutico.

Another who left something to be desired up front was Copete. The Colombian made a discreet start in his debut as a starter for the Squadron.

Bahia has a new commitment on August 6, a Saturday, against CSA. The match will be played at Arena Fonte Nova and the ball is rolling at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time).

After serving an automatic suspension against Cruzeiro, Ignacio returned to Bahia’s starting lineup very well. The defender annulled Kieza, Náutico’s main offensive reference this Friday. To top it off, he paved the way to victory with a goal scored when the game was still 0-0.

Bahia’s top scorer in Serie B, with five goals, started on the bench, but entered the second half and resolved the match by scoring the second for the Squadron.

On the field for only the second time since arriving at Bahia, Warley was unable to organize the tricolor attack and was an easy target for the defenders of Náutico.

