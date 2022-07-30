Protective cases for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 leak in different colors

The launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 should only take place on August 10th, but some stores jumped the gun and have already listed some device accessories. Items located include protective films as well as covers for both devices finished in leather or other materials.

Covers for Galaxy Z Flip 4

There are two colors available for the leather case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4: salmon and purple. It covers the entire back cover of the cell phone, with a kind of flexible “buckle” in the central part to follow the folding movements of the device.

In addition to leather accessories, transparent models with a small inset ring are also available. It serves to fix the device, while the cover structure allows the original design of the device to be seen at any time.

Accessories for Galaxy Z Fold 4

The covers for the Z Fold 4 have an elegant and understated look, with a choice of beige or dark gray. They can also serve as a support for surfaces, which allows the smartphone to be used at a more favorable angle – something that can be very useful for productivity or media consumption, for example.

The images also reaffirm the likely look of the cell phone, with an unchanged camera module and straighter sides. As previous rumors already pointed out, the device will not have an S Pen pen compartment, as is the case with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example.

Cases and accessories for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were found in online store (Image: Galaxus)

The protective film also reveals what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 should look like, with wider proportions on the external display. An image of the smartphone can be seen on the product’s packaging, and the layer maintains a hole centered at the top to accommodate the front camera components.

The device should already come with a pre-applied film on the internal display. It is expected to be made by Segyung Hitech, the same company that provided protection in previous generations of the Galaxy Fold line.

prices

The prices of each item were also released, they are only experimental values ​​- they may be cheaper on Samsung’s official network, for example. The value of each item can be seen below:

Leather case for Galaxy Z Flip 4: 72 euros (about R$ 381 in direct conversion)

Transparent case for Galaxy Z Flip 4: 28 euros (~R$ 148)

Case with support for Galaxy Z Fold 4: 43 euros (~R$ 227)

Protective film for Galaxy Z Fold 4: 19 euros (~R$100)

Samsung’s two new foldables should be presented at the Unpacked event, but several likely details are already known. In addition to cell phones, Samsung can still show the Galaxy Watch 5 line of watches and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones, among other items.